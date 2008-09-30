Golf: Asaka Sim Fires 79 as Vaqueros Win Fourth WSC Meet

The freshman earns medalist honors for the first time this year as SBCC swings to a 21-stroke victory.

Freshman Asaka Sim shot 79 on Monday to earn medalist honors for the first time this year, leading the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team to a 21-stroke victory over Canyons in WSC Meet No. 5 at RiverLakes Golf Club.

Sim, a former Dos Pueblos High standout, fired the low round in the six-school competition one week after her older sister, Sumika, was the medalist at Moorpark. Asaka Sim leads the Western State Conference in scoring average at 76.

The Vaqueros, who shot 327, have captured four of the five WSC meets. They lead the WSC with a 24-1 record, followed by Canyons (21-4) and Moorpark (13-12).

Balance was the key for SBCC, which had four players between 79 and 84. Jenna Boyle recorded an 81, Jackie Molstad shot 83 and Sumika Sim had an 84.

“Our top four shot three 38s and a 39 on the front nine and then the back side got the better of us,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “We’re happy to get the win but we know we could have done better individually. The more we play, the more cohesive we’re getting. And we’re feeding off each other’s success which builds our confidence.”

SBCC, which won the 2006 Community College state title and finished second last year, will compete in the 26-team Cal State Monterey Bay Invitational on Oct. 5-7. The 54-hole event is unique as it features both four-year and two-year schools.



WSC No. 5

At par-72 RiverLakes Golf Club, Bakersfield

» Team scores — 1, SBCC 327. 2, Canyons 348. 3, Moorpark 373. 4, Glendale 401. 5 (tie), Citrus, Bakersfield (no score).

» Medalist — Asaka Sim, SBCC, 79. Other SBCC scores—Jenna Boyle 81, Jackie Molstad 83, Sumika Sim 84, Claire Borneman 98.

» WSC Standings — 1, SBCC 24-1. 2, Canyons 21-4. 3, Moorpark 13-12. 4, Bakersfield 6-19. 5, Glendale 8-17. 6, Citus 2-23.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.