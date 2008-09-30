Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 

Governor Signs Bill to Save County Emergency, Trauma Services

By John Mann | September 30, 2008 | 2:21 a.m.

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has signed into law Assembly Bill 1900, to keep vital emergency medical services available to Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast.

“I am very pleased the governor signed my bill. This is important to every resident and visitor to Santa Barbara County,” said Assemblyman Pedro Nava, author of the legislation. “As an example, Cottage Hospital Trauma Center is the only level II center between Los Angeles and San Jose. We must do everything we can to maintain these services.”

Dr. Angelo Salvucci, medical director of Santa Barbra County Emergency Medical Services, said: “These funds will help maintain and enhance our countywide emergency medical and trauma care network by supporting all five of our hospitals and their emergency services.” 

AB 1900 allows for the continuation by Santa Barbara County for enhanced fines for driving while under the influence (DUI) in order to provide resources for the Maddy Emergency Medical Services Fund.  Continuation of these enhancements on DUIs will help keep emergency medical services at Marian Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the three hospitals in the Cottage Health System available to the entire County.

Dr. Salvucci added, “Fully half of all trauma cases we treat are related to drug and alcohol use.”

Nava would said that Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf helped get the legislation passed. 

“Supervisor Janet Wolf really stepped up for the people of Santa Barbara County,” Nava said. “I am very grateful for all her insight, dedication and assistance in getting this legislation passed and to Governor Schwarzenegger for approval. Without her help, Santa Barbara County residents would be without important emergency medical services.”

Two hospitals have closed in Santa Barbara County in the past decade, leaving five hospitals to serve the area. Emergency medical services are provided through a coordinated arrangement between all of the county’s hospitals. Santa Barbara County’s Cottage Hospital is home to the only Level II Trauma Center between the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles and San Jose, and as such, has the only around-the-clock physician on-call panel and pediatric intensive care unit on the Central Coast, supporting facilities throughout the tri-county region.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 