Local News

Santa Barbara City Council to Take Up Proposed Condo Project

The Santa Barbara Trust For Historic Preservation objects to the development plans for 800 Santa Barbara St.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 30, 2008 | 1:13 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday evening will consider approving, over the objections of the Santa Barbara Trust For Historic Preservation, a proposal to raze an office building at 800 Santa Barbara St. and replace it with a mixed-use condo development.

The city staff is recommending approval of the project, which the Planning Commission approved in a 3-2 vote in June. The council is scheduled to hear the matter in the council chambers at 6 p.m.

The trust is worried that the development of six residential condos could mar an archaeologically sensitive area, saying they believe that the development could, in the worst case, permanently cover part of California’s first “highway,” a historic trail known as El Camino Real, which translates into “The Royal Road,” and is not to be confused with the local frontage road. The trail was used by Spaniards on horseback as early as 1770 to get from one mission settlement to the other, trust Executive Director Jarrell Jackman said.

“It’s a major connecting road,” he said. “Like the 101 of the 18th century.”

Jackman said researchers don’t know for certain that an archaeological search would turn up evidence of the road, but added that the developer’s archaeological assessment thus far has been inadequate. The trust is asking for better archaeological studies, as well as a larger setback that would allow for a sign or plaque commemorating the trail.

Jackman said the trust has a map from the 1820s showing that the trail leads to the gate of the Presidio on Canon Perdido near the proposed development.

Meanwhile, Trish Allen, associate planner of Suzanne Elledge Planning and Permitting Services, said the project has met all of the criteria for the environmental review process and passed muster with the Historic Landmarks Commission.

She added that even if the council approves the project, the developer — listed as Santa Barbara Street LLC — plans to conduct more archaeological investigations.

The site is currently occupied by a one-story building. The condo development would be two and three stories tall, but would fall within the city’s zoning laws for height and bulk, Allen said.

Interestingly, the current building houses Elledge Planning and Permitting Services, the company that is doing the planning work for the project.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

