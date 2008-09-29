Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Soccer: UCSB’s Minton Named Conference Player of the Week

The freshman goalkeeper helped the Gauchos beat No. 10 Indiana; Pontius and Curry also receive honors.

By Matt Hurst | September 29, 2008 | 9:15 p.m.

Freshman goalkeeper Kristopher Minton was named the Big West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, after he helped the UCSB men’s soccer team defeat No. 10 Indiana 2-1 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Making just his second start all season — and playing his first complete game — Minton made four saves and was crucial in the victory that may have helped right the Gauchos’ season. UCSB, ranked as high as No. 15 as of Monday, had just suffered its worst loss less than a week before to No. 1 Wake Forest before defeating Indiana.

Minton, a redshirt freshman, was just minutes away from his first career shutout before Indiana scored with 2:10 left, taking advantage of the Gauchos having to play a man down after junior David Walker was given a red card at 73:35. In all, the Hoosiers took 21 shots to the Gauchos’ seven, but Minton helped deflect away the pressure in the upset victory.

“He played a game at an environment that is a very difficult place to play, and he played well and did all the things you have to do to win a game,” head coach Tim Vom Steeg said. “Although he is young, he didn’t play young. He played with a lot of maturity and poise.”

The Gauchos got the game-winning goal from senior Chris Pontius, who headed in his team-high seventh goal with just 12 seconds remaining before halftime to give UCSB a 2-0 lead. Pontius, a senior on the Hermann Trophy watch list, was rewarded for his efforts by being named to College Soccer News’ Team of the Week, a national team made up of the top collegiate players each week during the season. Last week, the senior forward was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week.

“He’s a player that came in to the season with a lot of hype and a lot of expectations, and through the first eight games he’s lived up to them all,” Vom Steeg said. “He remains the most dangerous player on the field whenever we play anybody, and we feel that as the team starts to play even better and we find ourselves on the field, his production will improve even more.”

This week, junior Jon Curry was awarded to Top Drawer’s Team of the Week. Curry, who has started all but one of the team’s games, assisted on Pontius’ goal.

“In this particular game he served the cross that was the deciding goal and obviously he is a very, very good two-way player both in his ability to serve balls and his ability to defend,” Vom Steeg said. “Both of those skills were needed in the win over Indiana.”

Matt Hurst is UCSB‘s assistant sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 