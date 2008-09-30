Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Team Comes Up Short in Tiebreakers

History was made Monday on Dos Pueblos tennis courts as the junior varsity girls’ tennis team played a nailbiting match against San Marcos.

It could not have been a closer match. After all 18 sets were played, the score was even at 9-9.

Both coaches went to work counting games. Our calculations resulted in another tie: 81 games to 81 games. We sent our starting lineup back to courts to play tiebreakers.

Dos Pueblos’ No. 1 singles player went home ill after the first round, so she was unavailable to play. After the round of tiebreakers, the score was even again at 3-3.

The players faced off in another round of tiebreakers, with the rotation the same as the second round in the match.

As each team finished its tiebreaker, players one by one reported their scores. It was 2-3 with the last tiebreaker still being played.

The score was 6-all. Then, San Marcos’ No. 1 singles player pulled it out winning the next two points.

Every player on both teams played her hearts out. It was an unforgettable experience.

Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High’s junior varsity girls’ tennis coach.