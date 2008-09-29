United Way Taps Jerry Bellamy to Lead Power of Partnership Initiative

Bellamy has been involved with the Santa Barbara community since 1973.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has announced Jerry Bellamy as its new project leader for the Power of Partnership Initiative.

Bellamy has been involved with the Santa Barbara community since 1973, working with Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Raphael’s Parishes and as director of youth outreach throughout Santa Barbara County.

Bellamy enjoyed a successful management career in the electronics and insurance industries, including Joslyn Electronics, before returning full time to the nonprofit sector. His most recent position was in the Development Department at the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

Bellamy has been honored with the Amigo del Año Award for Community Involvement by the Santa Barbara Concilio de la Raza and has served on the boards of Open Roads, Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) and Old Spanish Days.

He has taught English as a Second Language at Santa Barbara City College Adult Education for 24 years. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife of 27 years, Adrianne Nunez, and has two grown children.

United Way’s Power of Partnership Initiative engages community members and leaders for their vision for the future of the South Coast as our community creates 10-year Master Action Plans designed to increase the well-being of children, families and seniors.

Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative.