United Way Taps Jerry Bellamy to Lead Power of Partnership Initiative

United Way of Santa Barbara County has announced Jerry Bellamy as its new project leader for the Power of Partnership Initiative.
Bellamy enjoyed a successful management career in the electronics and insurance industries, including Joslyn Electronics, before returning full time to the nonprofit sector. His most recent position was in the Development Department at the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.
Bellamy has been honored with the Amigo del Año Award for Community Involvement by the Santa Barbara Concilio de la Raza and has served on the boards of Open Roads, Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) and Old Spanish Days.
United Way’s Power of Partnership Initiative engages community members and leaders for their vision for the future of the South Coast as our community creates 10-year Master Action Plans designed to increase the well-being of children, families and seniors.
Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative.