Army Captain Named Foundation’s Peace Leadership Director

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation has a new employee, and he comes from an unexpected source — the U.S. Army.

Capt. Paul Chappell is a West Point graduate and an Iraq War veteran who once commanded missile defenses. He has just begun work as the NAPF’s new peace leadership director.

Just this year, while still in the Army and only 28 years old, Chappell published his book, Will War Ever End? A Soldier’s Vision of Peace for the 21st Century.

Like many veterans, Chappell’s military service clarified his resolve to work for peace.

“One hundred years ago people were developing automatic machine guns, and today we have enough nuclear weapons to destroy the planet several times over,” he wrote. “Since technology will continue to increase our capacity for destruction, and the demand for nuclear weapons is growing around the world, the question “Will war ever end?” can be reworded: Will humanity survive, or will we destroy ourselves?”

“Paul has a deep commitment to peace, and a great story to share with people of all ages,” said David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “He is a young man determined to make our world more peaceful.”

Chappell already has developed a description of the Peace Leadership Program: “The Peace Leadership Program provides an opportunity to learn and practice skills that can help you effectively wage peace. First and foremost, we seek to develop peace leadership skills that will help achieve a world free of nuclear weapons. The Peace Leadership Program offers innovative training in leadership, interpersonal communication and conflict resolution.”

— Steven Crandell is the director of public affairs for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.