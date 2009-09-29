Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:26 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Chills, Thrills Coming for Ensemble Theatre Company’s 30th Season

The lineup includes a presentation of plays serious and funny, tragic and macabre

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | September 29, 2009 | 11:37 p.m.

The Ensemble Theatre Company will open its 30th season on Thursday with a musical take on film noir, followed by a presentation of plays serious and funny, tragic and outrageously macabre.

The lineup was put together by Jonathan Fox, executive artistic director of the company. Just back from a trip to Germany, he recently discussed the ensemble’s plans for the new season.

First on the schedule is Gunmetal Blues, described by Fox as a “quirky musical homage to film noir.” It opens Thursday and will run through Oct. 25 at the company’s longtime home, the historic Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

After Gunmetal Blues, the company will perform Trying, a comedy by Joanna McClelland Glass that will run Dec. 3-27. It’s a humorous look at a real-life person, Judge Francis Biddle, who served in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Cabinet and then as a judge at the historic Nuremberg Trials. The play focuses on the judge in his 80s, trying to come to grips with aging and generational conflicts.

The remainder of the ensemble’s season includes:

» Souvenir by Stephen Temperley is a raucous take on Florence Foster Jenkins, the woman who by all accounts was tone deaf but persevered in her soprano solo career until she actually sang a concert at Carnegie Hall; play dates are Feb. 4-28, 2010.

» The Glass Menagerie, the iconic memory play by Tennessee Williams; April 8-May 2, 2010.

» Loot by Joe Orton, scheduled for June 3-27, 2010, a black British farce whose author was murdered by his lover after the play had enjoyed major critical success in London.

Fox came to the Ensemble Theatre Company three years ago, after working in an English-language theater in Germany for several years. He now appears to have settled in, and he spoke enthusiastically about the coming season.

“We have real depth in our productions” in spite of limited finances, Fox said. “It’s possible to present good productions, and we’re fortunate to have such good resources. We’ve had directors who come from all over the country, and actors from L.A. We’ve even had an actress from Toronto.”

Asked about Souvenir and the famous — or infamous — Jenkins, Fox laughed and said, “She was a character. Was she terrible? Oh, yeah. She had money, and she invited all her friends and family. She didn’t realize people were laughing at her.”

While Fox and the company prepare for the coming season, they are also in discussions with the owners of the Victoria Theater, hoping to implement a 30-year lease of the larger venue. Fox said. The Alhecama seats 140, and the Victoria can accommodate 300 theatergoers.

“We have a couple of things to work out” before such a move is possible, Fox said. He emphasized that the theater company would accommodate the nonprofit fundraisers that go on every year at the Victoria. “We will certainly make room for the Unity Telethon,” he said.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

