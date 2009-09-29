Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Community West Bank Marks 20 Years with Cash Giveaway

A Port Hueneme resident is selected from more than 500 entries to win the $2,000 prize

By | September 29, 2009 | 6:11 p.m.

Community West Bank marked its platinum anniversary by giving away $2,000 to one lucky winner. Frank Alcaraz of Port Hueneme won the cash prize after being randomly selected from more than 500 entries.

The giveaway was part of the bank’s 20th anniversary celebration, which took place from Aug. 24 through Sept. 21. The bank asked customers and the community to “celebrate by taking a vacation on us,” marking the occasion with festive tropical attire and decorations throughout its five branches.

“I’ve never won anything before,” Alcaraz said. “My girlfriend and I are going to use this to buy Christmas gifts for our five children. This couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Community West Bank opened its doors in September 1989 as Goleta National Bank. In 2004, the bank changed its name to Community West Bank to position it for growth beyond the Santa Barbara/Goleta market. Shortly after that time, the bank opened three new branches, bringing its total to five, full-service branches between Santa Maria and Westlake Village. In addition to its retail branches, Community West Bank also operates a mortgage and Small Business Administration division.

“As Community West Bank celebrates its 20th year in business with assets now at $670 million, we have a healthy respect for the significant events that have molded it and an appreciation of the loyal shareholders, customers and employees who have created the community-oriented organization it is today,” said Lynda Nahra, the bank’s president and CEO. “After 20 years, Community West Bank continues to leave a lasting impression, making banking valuable again.”

— Lynnette Coverly is the vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.

