Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Surfboard Giveaway Has a Swell Return

United Boys & Girls Clubs winner makes the most of her prize opportunity, and pitches a chance to hear UCLA's Ben Howland

Magda Arroyo doesn’t surf, but she has a cool new shortboard to use if she ever wants to paddle out and try.

Arroyo entered her name in Noozhawk’s drawing for an official J7 Noozhawk surfboard we gave away as part of last week’s third annual West Beach Music & Arts Festival. The board was donated by J7 Surfboards and decked out with a modified Noozhawk logo created by Aaron Ernst of Arson Art.

Arroyo’s name was drawn and our Doug Elder hustled over to deliver the prize to her office at the Westside campus of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, 602 W. Anapamu St. While the surfboard might not make it to the ocean, we think you’ll agree it looked right at home amid a sea of grinning faces.

That photo opportunity was important to Arroyo, who wears two hats as director of the Westside clubhouse and as united development director for the overall organization. The United Boys & Girls Clubs annually serve more than 8,000 children, from age 5 to 18 and often low-income and at-risk.

“I wanted my kids to feel like people could win,” she said. “It’s important for them to know that there’s always opportunity.”

In fact, Arroyo had her opportunity as a result of the generosity of the West Beach Festival, which donated complimentary tickets to the Boys & Girls Clubs so she and her staff could take the clubs’ Teen Night participants to the concerts.

While I’m on the subject of the Boys & Girls Clubs, allow me to put in a plug for the venerable nonprofit organization’s Fourth Annual One Campaign, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta clubhouse, 5701 Hollister Ave. UCLA basketball head coach Ben Howland, an alumnus of the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, is the guest speaker.

The campaign raises funds for the clubs’ annual operations and programs. The event and dinner are free but Arroyo said donations are requested in the amounts of $50 to $100, and up. To RSVP, call 805.681.1315. Walk-ups are welcome.

The clubs’ major fundraiser, the 27th Annual Simply Elegant Kids’ Auction, is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Bacara Resort & Spa. The gala includes live and silent auctions, a gourmet dinner, live entertainment and dancing. For more information, call Arroyo at 805.681.1315.

Founded in 1949, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has four clubhouses — Goleta; Westside; Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road; and Lompoc, 1025 W. Ocean Ave. — and operates Camp Whittier overlooking Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley. Through a variety of programs the Boys & Girls Clubs provide opportunities for sports; social, emotional and cultural education; learning instruction; health and well-being; and community involvement. Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.