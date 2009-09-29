Page Youth Center to Hold Sign-ups for Winter Basketball

League registration begins Oct. 17 for girls and boys in grades 1 through 8

The Page Youth Center will hold sign-ups for its Winter Basketball League for first- through eighth-grade boys and girls beginning Oct. 17.

Boys and girls play in separate divisions, and the league is divided by grades. All games are played at the center, 4540 Hollister Ave., and practices are held at local schools, churches and community sites.

Special sign-up dates and time for the league are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31.

Click here or call 805.967.8778 for more information.

— Wana Dowell is the marketing director for the Page Youth Center.