Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: West Beach Music & Arts Festival, Day One

The sights and sounds of opening day get the third annual event off to a rockin' start

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | September 29, 2009 | 11:28 p.m.

The third annual West Beach Music & Arts Festival kicked off on a pleasantly cool Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara, to a modest but enthusiastic crowd. By early evening, several thousand music fans made their way to the venue, enjoying the calm before the storm, with thousands more expected to join them by the weekend.

The first day’s light attendance made it easy to move about and access this year’s set up. Upon first glance, it was evident that the festival was bigger and better than the years before. The first day was expanded to include an additional two hours of music. The massive main stage had bigger and better lighting and sound. The Bashment stage had a large Jumbotron visible day and night with live coverage of the action on both stages. The Oasis stage, mostly electronic music, became a main event this year instead of the sideshow of years past.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Encased in a tent, and complete with a rave-lovers light show, the venue even boasted its own beer bar in the back. The food court also was greatly expanded, with lots of treats from Santa Barbara restaurants. This year also featured more arts and craft vendors.

By the time I made it inside the venue, the music was well under way. I trudged across the sand as quickly as possible to the main stage to catch the afternoon set by Donavon Frankenreiter. Often compared to his record label mate Jack Johnson, I find Frankenreiter musically more interesting.

With his tight group of bluesy musicians, he launched into some gutsy blues-inspired jams that lit up the crowd. The California surfer musician has a strong sound reminiscent of 1970s jam bands, such as the Black Crowes or the Allman Brothers. His set was well received by the small but vocal crowd.

I was half-hoping for a surprise appearance by G. Love, scheduled to perform at the festival the next day and a longtime collaborator on his albums, but I was not disappointed by his strong set.

Next I wandered over to the Bashment stage to catch a much-anticipated set by Ozomatli. A favorite pick for music festivals across the nation and the world, this Los Angeles-based funky jam band has been fusing Latin rhythms, hip hop, reggae and rock music since 1995.

No strangers to the Santa Barbara music scene, the band once led fans outside in a dancing frenzy, playing acoustic instruments onto State Street from Velvet Jones nightclub. Santa Barbara police arrested band members for inciting a riot.

As the sun set, the band hit the stage in front of a rapidly growing crowd at the West Beach festival. One by one, the band’s members danced onto the stage, bringing layer after layer of instrumental sound and vocals to life until there was an orgy of jamming genres exploding from the stage. Frenetic fans caught up in the excitement began gyrating wildly to the music.

Just when energy levels seemed to be at their peak, Chali 2na appeared on stage and brought a new level of excitement into the crowd. The tall, charismatic MC rapper was one of the founding members of Ozomatli, but he left the band a decade ago to join famed hip-hop group Jurassic 5. It wasn’t until the past year that he rejoined the band he helped found.

For a change of pace, I walked across the festival to the Oasis tent to have a beer and listen to a bit of local DJ Erik Lohr. He played a powerful set of techno dance tunes to a small but frenzied group of electronic music lovers.

I then hiked back to the main stage for the main event of the night, Steel Pulse. The Grammy-winning roots reggae band from England is the real deal. Releasing their first recording in 1975, the Rasta band has been writing and recording socially relevant music since. Their infectious sound had the West Beach crowd grooving to their music, as a cloud of smoke hovered over the beach.

I made my way back to the Oasis tent for more beer while I watched a ferocious set by DJ Bassnectar, aka Lorin Ashton. I first saw this innovative DJ play on the 2004 Jam Cruise. The Jam Cruise is one of those annual events that any true audiophile with the means should try to attend at least once. Confined to a cruise ship for nearly a week, fans are immersed in music from dozens of the world’s best jam bands. The groups play through the night on a half-dozen stages, and break-up bands often regroup in impromptu jams. Music fans get to live with their favorite musicians, as if they were on a giant tour bus together.

That is where I first witnessed Bassnectar’s masterful mixing. The problem with many of the world’s best DJs is that although they create fascinating music, they do very little mixing when they appear live. Bassnectar is one of the exceptions, playing and tweaking a host of electronic gadgets that sculpt his sound into a living portrait of unique electronic music. By the end of his set, the Oasis tent was full. Festival promoters may have to think about making a bigger tent for the DJs next year.

All in all, it was a great opening to this year’s festival.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 