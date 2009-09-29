Resident Donates $25,000 to Montecito Fire District

The money is used to purchase thermal-imaging cameras to assist firefighters entering burning buildings

The Montecito Fire Protection District has received two cash donations totaling $25,000 from Montecito resident Sergey Grishin to purchase thermal imager cameras for firefighters to use when entering burning buildings.

Grishin approached the district, offering to provide funds for needed equipment that could not be purchased within the current budget year.

Battalion Chief Glen McLeod, who coordinates purchases of services and supplies, determined that the Bullard handheld thermal imagers would benefit the firefighters when entering fire conditions. The district was able to purchase five cameras, with each camera costing about $5,000.

The specialized cameras are designed to help give “sight” to each firefighter inside a burning building, using infrared technology to see through smoke and darkness.

“This equipment will help our firefighters find victims, isolate fires and recognize structural dangers before they cause injuries and deaths,” district Fire Chief Kevin Wallace said. “We are very grateful to Mr. Grishin for his generous donation.”

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.