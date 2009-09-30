Mayoral Candidates Touch on Variety of Local Issues

The League of Women Voters addresses city finances, Measure B and the homeless, among other topics, and allows only one minute per response

Santa Barbara’s five mayoral candidates discussed a range of local issues Tuesday at an election forum hosted by the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters education fund.

While the mayor has the same number of votes as a City Council member — just one — all the candidates said the post of mayor calls for more leadership and involvement than the rest of those behind the dais.

Candidates were given one minute to answer most of the questions.

“It makes me laugh,” Steve Cushman said. “Solve this major social problem in 60 seconds.”

Despite time restrictions, many issues were addressed during the two-hour forum, including the city’s financial issues, campaign funding, Measure B, marijuana dispensaries, working with other agencies, gangs and youth violence, the homeless and city infrastructure.

City employee salaries, benefits and pension funds consume the majority of the city’s budget, and the City Council’s decision to raise wages was brought up many times by the candidates. Helene Schneider and Dale Francisco are council members, and Francisco was the dissenting vote against the pay raises.

He said that in the future, the council should set priorities before the city administrator and departments work out a budget, instead of being presented with a budget that members barely alter.

The city also needs to freeze all discretionary funding, candidate Isaac Garrett said.

Staff positions already have been cut, and there have been 18 nonsworn staff positions lost in the police department since 2003 — and now some officers are doing desk jobs instead of being out in the field, Francisco said.

“We have to decide the level of service we want and provide resources accordingly,” Garrett said of police funding.

The candidates have differing opinions on Measure B, with Francisco and Bob Hansen in favor of it, Cushman and Garrett against it, and Schneider refusing to take a public position.

“I’m absolutely positive it’s going to win,” Francisco said.

Cushman and Garrett were concerned with rebuilding limitations, should disaster strike, and having to take the issue back to voters for any changes to the referendum, respectively.

In the wake of recent campaign statements being published, candidates were asked about funding, major donors and their opinions on having funding limits.

Cushman leads the pack with more than $105,000 reported, with $50,000 coming from Russian banker/investor Sergey Grishin. The next biggest donor was Francisco, with a $20,000 loan to himself.

Schneider and Francisco also have raised substantial amounts, and said money is realistically necessary in order to reach voters.

Garrett has raised less than $2,000 and said he is a firm advocate of campaign-finance reform, including changing to district elections and instituting funding limits.

Hansen raised $1, given to him outside a shelter by a homeless man.

“I’m $19 in the hole, but I think it’s worth it,” he said of his campaign efforts.

When discussing where campaign funding came from, some candidates grew terse as the issue of unions and political action committee funding entered the discussion.

The PAC Preserve Our Santa Barbara Inc. was mentioned often, as was its largest financier, Randall Van Wolfswinkel. Hansen called him “Wolfs-in-sheeps-clothing,” and Cushman joked that the city’s finances could be fixed quite easily with his help.

“We’ll have Randall write a big check, then we’ll be fine,” he said.

Outreach and improved communication also was a goal for most candidates, including relations with county agencies and local groups, such as neighborhood associations.

Many county and city services overlap, and better communication could help better allocate resources, Garrett said.

Cushman suggested changing meeting dates for either the City Council or the county Board of Supervisors, so government agencies could work together more and the public could attend both meetings.

Social issues such as homelessness — Hansen’s main priority and reason for candidacy — and youth violence also were briefly addressed.

Hansen said the homeless problem needs to be tackled from a more compassionate angle and be part of a national agenda to end discrimination.

In closing statements, each candidate spoke for two minutes, which seemed almost lengthy given their short answers to previous questions.

Francisco, Cushman and Garrett all reiterated that the city’s management of funds, especially pay raises to employees, influenced their choice to run.

Hansen asked the audience to have compassion for the homeless and seek real solutions, not policing efforts to manage the problem.

Schneider said she would work to connect all stakeholders for the city to better serve its citizens.

There are many more forums between now and Nov. 3, and ballots will be mailed to voters on Monday. The League of Women Voters education fund is a nonpartisan organization, and its Web site hosts election information for all local, state and federal elections.

