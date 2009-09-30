Santa Barbara School Board Hires Special-Ed Director

Dr. Kerri Mills has served as assistant superintendent of special ed in Mill Valley

At the Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, board President Kate Parker announced the board’s 5-0 vote to appoint Dr. Kerri Mills to the position of director of special education.

Mills brings extensive experience to the department. Since 1999, she has served as assistant superintendent of special education and student services in the Mill Valley School District.

Her other experience includes serving as the director of special education of a consortium of four schools and the county office in Calaveras County; coordinator of special education for the Moreno Valley Unified School District; coordinator of special education in the Orange County Department of Education; principal, special education in the East Whittier City School District in a school that served children from birth through 22 years of age; mentor teacher, specialist, autism spectrum disorders in the Los Angeles County Office of Education; and a teacher specialist, autism spectrum disorders in the Simi Valley Unified School District.

Mills received her doctorate in educational administration, master’s degree in special education and bachelor’s degree in psychology from USC.

The salary range for the position is $108,040 to $120,183, based on a 225-day contract. She will begin work in early October.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School Districts.