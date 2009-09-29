Tsunami Advisory Canceled for Santa Barbara County

Officials had warned that an earthquake in the South Pacific could lead to strong wave activity and currents along the coastline

All tsunami advisories have been canceled for the Central Coast after Santa Barbara County officials warned Tuesday evening that wave activity of more than 2 feet and strong currents could occur along the coastline.

Officials were concerned about the potential wave action from an 8-magnitude earthquake that occurred Tuesday in the South Pacific, near Samoa and American Samoa, according to a news release from the county.

Officials had advised the public not to go to the beach or enter the water, and to avoid boating. There were no inland evacuations, and no damage was reported

