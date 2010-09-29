Daniel Petry: True the Vote — the Novel

Any novel about political intrigue and corruption should have a number of elements. First, it should have a monolithic, inimical group that lusts after co-opting or destroying a fundamental political process with the ultimate goal being the ascendancy of its leaders to ultimate power and the control of a vast nation. Then we need a hero or heroine who learns of the nefarious plot and fights against the dark designs of this antagonist.

Think of this malignant organization as a cancer. But how would this political cancer infect a body politic? It would go after our nation’s weakest links — the poor; the weak-minded I-want-what-my-neighbor-has-mentality, guilt-ridden group-think followers; ignorant proponents who expound the virtues of failed forms of economics; power-hungry ideologues; and unions. More precisely: public-sector unions.

You see, political leaders come and go, but if you control the bureaucracy, you control the regulatory structure of government. Add in megalomaniac leaders who believe that the end justifies the means, buy off union members with outlandish salaries and benefits, mix in voter intimidation, fraud and physical assault, and the result is toxic to a free society. The coup de grâce is negating the will of the populace by diluting their vote.

Now you have the basis of a good political thriller.

Our story unfolds in a major American city. The heroes are a group of civic-minded students who volunteer as poll watchers. As they work, they begin to see signs of fraud and collusion. No one is checking IDs and judges are even voting for people. It was fraud, and they watched in shock as they saw it occur again and again.

It spurs them to take action. Meeting in secret, the group decides to fan out and research what other polling stations were experiencing. What they find leads them to form a citizen-based organization called Your Vote Counts. This valiant group then begins to secretly collect publicly available voting data to build a case that supports their fear that what they saw in the polling places was indeed happening — and that it was happening everywhere.

At first they don’t know how to even start. The task seems daunting in the extreme. So they decide to concentrate on voter fraud. The first thing they do is look at houses with far more than a few voters registered. They figure that those houses would have the highest probability of fraudulent registrations. They start to see a pattern. Most voting districts had hundreds of these homes. Then they struck pay dirt. They found a district with tens of thousands. The race was on.

Keeping their project secret is a challenge, but they persevere. With hundreds of districts and millions of voters, they need help — and lots of it. Making several calls, our heroes are successful in getting thousands of hours donated to them by concerned citizens. It isn’t long before a true picture is revealed.

They find vacant lots that have several voters registered on them. One small home has more than 40 voters registered at its address. This scenario is repeated again and again.

It was now time to find out who is registering these ghost voters. What they found was horrifying. It seemed that there was a voter registration group called Si Se Puede run by a man who was a high-ranking employee for a national public sector union called CRAP (Concerned Revolutionaries Against the People). The advantage CRAP had was that its leader was one of the president’s closest confidants. He was a man who, in his youth, had a tattoo emblazoned on his backside that read, “Workers of the World Unite!”

Our heroes then discovered that few of the thousands of registrations submitted by Si Se Puede were valid. They found that people from CRAP had registered as many as six times in the same day; there were thousands of illegal alien registrations; they even saw so many applications from one Si Se Puede registrar that it was deemed to be beyond human capability to file that many; and more than a thousand registrations named the same person multiple times, all with different signatures.

This was no less than a premeditated attack on voting rights. Now the cat was out of the bag, and the threats started to roll in. Many of the volunteers were physically threatened and often followed by people wearing blue polo shirts with the logo CRAP stitched across the pockets.

There isn’t a massive public-sector union that would ever do this, right? Wrong.

You guessed it. It is called the Service Employees International Union, and our fictional voter fraud group is not called Si Se Puede, but Houston Votes. It is run by an SEIU operative named Sean Caddle. How much do you want to wager that this public-sector union, or its proxies — think ACORN, or whatever name they are going by today — is actively replicating this fraud throughout the nation. And that union boss whose favorite saying is “Workers of the World Unite”? His real name is Andy Stern, and he was the president of SEIU and the most frequent visitor to the White House.

That civic group of concerned students? They exist. The name of their voter fraud-busting group is called True the Vote. It was founded by local students in Harris County, Texas.

One more item. On the morning of Aug. 27, a suspicious fire destroyed all of Harris County’s voting machines. Arson is suspected. With the Nov. 2 election coming in just a few weeks, you can see how this may impact that election and the vote. As a result, local election officials are left to create a whole new voting procedure in just a few weeks. By the way, Houston Votes is under investigation for voter fraud by the state of Texas.

Aren’t fictional political novels a hoot?

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.