Detectives Release Sketch of Suspect in Indecent Exposure Case

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives investigating a report of a man exposing himself outside a woman’s Goleta apartment earlier this month have released a composite sketch of the suspect in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

A woman who lives in an apartment complex off South Patterson Avenue near Highway 101 called 9-1-1 about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to report finding a man naked from the waist down and wearing only a black T-shirt sitting on a chair on the patio outside her unit, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The man reportedly asked the woman if he could enter the apartment, but he walked away after the woman said she was calling police, Sugars said.

The man is described as a white male in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, average weight, shaggy blond hair, pale eyes and clean shaven.

Sugars said that at this time, there is no evidence that this incident is connected to a reported sexual assault a few hours later at an apartment complex a quarter-mile away, but detectives have not ruled out that possibility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.