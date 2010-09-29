Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:07 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Detectives Release Sketch of Suspect in Indecent Exposure Case

Goleta woman reportedly finds a half-naked man sitting on her patio

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 29, 2010 | 8:32 p.m.

Composite sketch of suspect
Composite sketch of suspect

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives investigating a report of a man exposing himself outside a woman’s Goleta apartment earlier this month have released a composite sketch of the suspect in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

A woman who lives in an apartment complex off South Patterson Avenue near Highway 101 called 9-1-1 about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to report finding a man naked from the waist down and wearing only a black T-shirt sitting on a chair on the patio outside her unit, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The man reportedly asked the woman if he could enter the apartment, but he walked away after the woman said she was calling police, Sugars said.

The man is described as a white male in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, average weight, shaggy blond hair, pale eyes and clean shaven.

Sugars said that at this time, there is no evidence that this incident is connected to a reported sexual assault a few hours later at an apartment complex a quarter-mile away, but detectives have not ruled out that possibility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 