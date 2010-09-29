Drive-In Movie Night a Benefit for Surfrider

Catch special screenings Thursday of Big Wednesday and Riding Giants

The Surfrider Foundation-Santa Barbara Chapter will present a drive-in movie fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 30 with special 35mm screenings of Big Wednesday and Riding Giants at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Big Wednesday will screen at 7 p.m., followed by Riding Giants at 9:20 p.m.

The event is a benefit for the Surfrider Foundation.

Admission is $7 per person; children age 12 or younger are free. One admission covers both films. Cash only, please.

An FM car stereo or portable radio is needed to receive the film soundtracks.

— Jon Shafer is editor of SantaBarbaraSurfer.com.