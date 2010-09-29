Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:14 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Author Gretel Ehrlich to Speak of Her Journey ‘In the Empire of Ice’

She will deliver an illustrated talk based on her new book, on Thursday in UCSB's Campbell Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 29, 2010 | 3:45 p.m.

Award-winning author and National Geographic explorer Gretel Ehrlich will offer an illustrated talk based on her latest book, In the Empire of Ice: Encounters in a Changing Landscape, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in UCSB’s Campbell Hall. The free lecture is a presentation of UCSB Arts & Lectures.

In the Empire of Ice, published by the National Geographic Society, chronicles Ehrlich’s circumnavigation of the Arctic Circle, undertaken to explore the “ecology of culture” and the threat of climate change in that remote and imperfectly understood region of the Earth. The book won the 2010 Henry David Thoreau Prize for nature writing.

Ehrlich writes, “In an ice-adapted ecosystem, of course, humans are part of the ecosystem, and everything — polar bear, walrus, whale, seal, Eider duck, arctic fox — it’s all part of this same tiny ecosystem. … So one tiny change in the weather impacts everybody very quickly. Not only do traditions come apart, but then it becomes a life and death situation of who has enough to eat, and where do they live when storms start causing coastal erosion and villages fall in the water. … This isn’t just about those other people, those Eskimos that have nothing to do with us. The Arctic drives the climate of the whole globe. … When that ice goes and it’s open water, the open ocean is a heat sink. So right away, exponentially, the global temperature rises and it keeps rising.”

Ehrlich was born on a horse ranch near Santa Barbara and was educated at Bennington College and UCLA film school. She has lived in Wyoming for many years, and it was there that she first began to write, perhaps as a kind of grief therapy for the loss of a loved one.

She published her first book, The Solace of Open Spaces, and has since followed that amazing meditation on rural life in Wyoming with more than a dozen books of fiction, poetry and nonfiction, including Drinking Dry Clouds; Heart Mountain; Islands, The Universe, Home; A Match to the Heart; Questions of Heaven; A Blizzard Year; John Muir, A Biography and This Cold Heaven.

In 1991, she was struck by lightning, and though the episode put her out of commission for several years, she got a book out of it called A Match to the Heart.

For more information about this free event, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 