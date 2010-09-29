Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:11 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Sol Food Festival Gets Cookin’ This Saturday

Demonstrations, workshops, and food and beer gardens are on tap for the inaugural event

By David Fortson | September 29, 2010 | 5:31 p.m.

The first-ever Sol Food Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2, at Plaza de Vera Cruz Park.

The festival is a community event to profile, celebrate and educate around sustainable, organic and local food.

Workshop topics will include backyard chickens, fruit trees, compost, worms, nutrition, beekeeping, jams and jellies, pickling and more.

Cooking demonstrations will include Iron Chef Cat Cora at 11:30 a.m.; the Sol Food Competition with Chef Budi of The Ballard Inn, Chef Eric Steinberg of Fairview Gardens and Chef Pink of Square One; how to butcher a chicken, how to filet a fish, raw food and more.

The locally sourced Food Garden will include fresh salads, grass-fed beef sliders, veggie sushi, tacos, pies and pizza. There will also be a presentation of the first-ever “Foodie” Awards.

The local Beer & Wine Garden will feature Telegraph Brewing Co., Hollister Brewing Co., Alma Rosa Winery and Carr Winery. Happy hour will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the children, there will be the Very Hungry Caterpillar Kids Crawl and the Kids’ Play Area.

This year’s festival sponsors are the Santa Barbara Farmers Market, Cox Cable, The Fund for Santa Barbara, s’Cool Food, the Isla Vista Food Co-op, Telegraph Brewing Co., Hollister Brew Co., LoaTree, Edible Santa Barbara, Noozhawk, SBparent.com, The Independent, Carr Winery, Green Drinks Santa Barbara, Loo Hoo’s, KTYD-FM, K-Lite, MarBorg Industries and Central Coast Water.

Click here to view the full demonstration schedule. Click here for other information about the festival.

— David Fortson is an organizer of the Sol Food Festival.

