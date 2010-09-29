Vote Via Text to Help Library’s Literacy Programs

Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library is a finalist in Verizon's Check Into Literacy contest

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library is one of nine finalists for Verizon’s Check Into Literacy grant contest.

Community voting will determine the award winners. All voting will take place via text message. Voting opened Sept. 28 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

To vote for the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library’s program, text Check4 to 35773. Each mobile number can submit up to 20 votes. Any vote above 20 will not be counted as valid.

Voters will receive a confirmation message for each valid vote. Voters may incur text message charges through their wireless carrier, but no personal data will be shared or used. Verizon employees (and family) are not eligible to participate.

Click here for more information on the grant proposal from the Friends of the Library and other Check Into Literacy proposals.

Verizon Check Into Literacy funds would enable the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library to complete two major projects: bilingual family literacy programs with trained library staff, and to help the underserved adult population build the vital literacy skills needed for work, home and civic participation by providing free, confidential one-to-one tutoring and computer assistance, supported by outreach, tutor training and investment in appropriate learning materials.