Cottage Earns Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Knee, Hip Surgery

Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara hospitals receive accreditation for compliance with national standards for quality and safety

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have earned the Joint Commission’s Disease Specific Certification for Knee and Hip Surgery.

Cottage Health System now has two of the six centers in California with these designations.

Cottage has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its national standards for health-care quality and safety in hospitals. The accreditation award recognizes Cottage’s dedication to continuous compliance with the commission’s state-of-the-art standards.

Cottage underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site survey in the summer. A team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated Cottage for compliance with standards of care specific to the needs of patients, including infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.

“In achieving Joint Commission accreditation, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have demonstrated their commitment to the highest level of care for its patients,” said Mark Pelletier, R.N., M.S., executive director of Hospital Programs, Accreditation and Certification Services for the Joint Commission. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and I commend Cottage for successfully undertaking this challenge to elevate its standard of care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

“The certifications represent a true multi-disciplinary effort that has its roots in almost every department of the organization,” said Gary Milgram, service line director for neurosciences and orthopedics. “Of remarkable note is that the surveyor requested permission to send many of our program ‘elements’ to the JC home office as examples of ‘best practice’ for consideration in the development of national standards.”

In addition, both Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital earned the Aetna Institute of Quality award for knee and hip surgery. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital also earned this award for spine surgery. Both hospitals also earned the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Center of Distinction award for knee and hip surgery.

The Joint Commission’s hospital standards address important functions relating to the care of patients and the management of hospitals. The standards are developed in consultation with health-care experts, providers, measurement experts and patients.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.