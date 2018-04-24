Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Earns Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Knee, Hip Surgery

Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara hospitals receive accreditation for compliance with national standards for quality and safety

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | September 29, 2011 | 11:33 a.m.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have earned the Joint Commission’s Disease Specific Certification for Knee and Hip Surgery.

Cottage Health System now has two of the six centers in California with these designations.

Cottage has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its national standards for health-care quality and safety in hospitals. The accreditation award recognizes Cottage’s dedication to continuous compliance with the commission’s state-of-the-art standards.

Cottage underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site survey in the summer. A team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated Cottage for compliance with standards of care specific to the needs of patients, including infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.

“In achieving Joint Commission accreditation, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have demonstrated their commitment to the highest level of care for its patients,” said Mark Pelletier, R.N., M.S., executive director of Hospital Programs, Accreditation and Certification Services for the Joint Commission. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and I commend Cottage for successfully undertaking this challenge to elevate its standard of care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

“The certifications represent a true multi-disciplinary effort that has its roots in almost every department of the organization,” said Gary Milgram, service line director for neurosciences and orthopedics. “Of remarkable note is that the surveyor requested permission to send many of our program ‘elements’ to the JC home office as examples of ‘best practice’ for consideration in the development of national standards.”

In addition, both Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital earned the Aetna Institute of Quality award for knee and hip surgery. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital also earned this award for spine surgery. Both hospitals also earned the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Center of Distinction award for knee and hip surgery.

The Joint Commission’s hospital standards address important functions relating to the care of patients and the management of hospitals. The standards are developed in consultation with health-care experts, providers, measurement experts and patients.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 