Enhance Your Life Through Dance at Channel Islands YMCA

Research shows dancing is good for the body and the mind, especially for older adults

Dance is an art form that generally refers to the rhythmic movement of the body to music. It is used as a form of expression, for social interaction and sometimes in a performance setting. But did you know that dance is also good medicine?

More and more studies are finding that dancing is good for the body and the mind, especially for older adults. Research has shown that dancing can improve aerobic ability, endurance, strength, balance, agility and gait. All of which lead to increased mobility and a reduced risk of falls and fractures.

Some studies have even associated dancing with a lowered risk of dementia because of the mental challenge of following dance steps and moving with the rhythm of the music. Because there are so many styles of dance there is something for everyone — no matter your interests or abilities. And best of all, dancing is fun!

With all the ways that dancing can improve your quality of life, what are you waiting for? It’s time to hit the dance floor.

— Lynnette Ferrari is the Activate America coordinator for the Channel Islands YMCA.