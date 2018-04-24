Gerald Carpenter: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Bringing Their Magic to Thousand Oaks

The famous — and snazzily dressed — swing and blues band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will return to the Fred Kavli Theatre, in the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, at 7 p.m. Friday to play a benefit concert for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County.

They’ll be performing, among other hits, classic numbers from their latest album, How Big Can You Get? A Tribute to Cab Calloway. These will include 1940s hits such as “Calloway Boogie,” “The Jumpin’ Jive” and “Hey Now, Hey Now.”

Local favorites Amanda Ply and Teardrop Garage will open the show.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was originally formed in 1989 in Ventura by leader Scotty Morris. They had their name before they existed. Morris went to a concert by blues legend Albert Collins and approached Collins after the show with a request to sign his poster.

“He signed (it) ‘To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy,’” Morris said. “I thought it was the coolest name I ever heard on one of the coolest musical nights I ever had. So when it came time to name this band, I didn’t really have a choice. I felt like it was handed down to me.”

Morris (lead vocals and guitar) and Kurt Sodergren (lead vocals and guitar) were the original members, picking up Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano, arranger) as they went along.

They settled on the swing of the 1940s and 1950s, playing clubs and lounges in their early years. Their big break came in 1996, when three of their songs were used on the soundtrack of Jon Favreau’s film, Swingers.

Tickets to Friday’s Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show are $79, $64 and $44, and can be obtained through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office at 805.449.2787.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.