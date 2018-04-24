Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Seek 3 More Suspects in 2010 Jewelry Store Theft

DNA evidence leads to the arrest of a Los Angeles man, and detectives are asking for the public's help identifying others

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 29, 2011 | 6:55 p.m.

Surveillance imagine shows one of three suspects still sought by police.
Santa Barbara police officials are asking the public to help find three suspects involved in a robbery at a Milpas Street jewelry store last year.

A fourth suspect, Jose Antonio Aviles, 32, of Los Angeles, was arrested this month. Police are seeking information about the others believed to be involved.

On April 7, 2010, police responded to a robbery at Joyeria Latina Americana at 118 N. Milpas St.

Four Hispanic male adults are believed to have entered the store, taking $750,000 in jewelry and $13,000 in cash. Two of the four robbers brandished handguns during the robbery and forced the store owner, an employee and the owner’s wife to a back room of the business. The three victims were then bound with their hands behind their backs and left lying face down on the floor.

“The robbers told the victims that they would be killed, and if they called police their families would be killed,” the Police Department said in a statement issued Thursday.

Article Image
A second suspect. (Santa Barbara Police Department courtesy photo)

Detectives collected evidence from the scene that was sent to the California Department of Justice for DNA examination. Detectives received word on Sept. 7 that the DNA sample matched Aviles, and photographs and surveillance videos confirmed the match.

He was in the custody of the California Department of Corrections for a separate robbery committed in California. Santa Barbara detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Avile and drove to San Diego on Tuesday to arrest him on charges of robbery and kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the other suspects is urged to call Detective Claytor at 805.897.2346.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

