Kate Schwab to Chair Stuff the Bus Gift Campaign for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Kate Schwab will serve as the chairwoman of this year’s Sixth Annual Stuff the Bus holiday gift campaign for needy children living at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s affordable housing properties in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Well-known in the Santa Barbara community, Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and was the manager at the downtown Borders for 13 years.

She served on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization for 10 years and currently serves as an ambassador for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Claus will make his sixth annual “Stuff the Bus” parade ride down State Street in Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 to collect hundreds of unwrapped gifts for 400 children from low-income families living at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s affordable housing properties on the South Coast.

Santa travels in a decorated MTD bus, escorted by the Santa Barbara Police Department, and makes stops to pick up toys and gift cards at collection boxes locations, such as Community West Bank, Starbucks at State and Victoria streets, Paseo Nuevo and Hotel Santa Barbara.

Santa’s bus ride will end about 10:30 a.m. at PSHH’s Ladera Apartments in Westside Santa Barbara where more than 40 volunteers will participate in sorting and wrapping the toys and gift cards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gifts for 400 children are then transported to PSHH affordable rental complexes in time for holiday celebrations.

“This is always a challenge, but together we can make a difference,” Schwab said. “For many of these children, these are the only gifts that they receive at this time of year.”

To donate or sponsor a collection box, contact Monica Scholl at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing at 805.962.5152 x220 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.