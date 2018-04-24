Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Looking to Unload Free Portable Classroom

The structure needs to be moved to make way for an apartment development

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | September 29, 2011 | 9:59 p.m.

A portable classroom that has been used at Dahlia Court’s youth education program has been made available for donation by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

In anticipation of the construction of a 33-unit addition of affordable apartments at Dahlia Court, the portable classroom needs to be removed.

The youth education program will continue in the complex’s Community Room.

The classroom measures 30 by 32 feet. The height is 11 feet 3 inches with a one-foot skirt at the bottom.

The classroom is equipped with lighting, sink, handicapped ramp and storage cabinets. It splits in half for moving. All moving costs are assumed by the recipient.

For more information, call Peoples’ Self-Help Housing portfolio manager Carlos Jimenez at 805.448.8542 or 805.962.5152 x233.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 