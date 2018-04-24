Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Looking to Unload Free Portable Classroom

The structure needs to be moved to make way for an apartment development

A portable classroom that has been used at Dahlia Court’s youth education program has been made available for donation by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

In anticipation of the construction of a 33-unit addition of affordable apartments at Dahlia Court, the portable classroom needs to be removed.

The youth education program will continue in the complex’s Community Room.

The classroom measures 30 by 32 feet. The height is 11 feet 3 inches with a one-foot skirt at the bottom.

The classroom is equipped with lighting, sink, handicapped ramp and storage cabinets. It splits in half for moving. All moving costs are assumed by the recipient.

For more information, call Peoples’ Self-Help Housing portfolio manager Carlos Jimenez at 805.448.8542 or 805.962.5152 x233.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.