Project to Repave Highway 101 Ramps in Montecito to Begin Monday Night

A project to repave the ramps along Highway 101 at San Ysidro and Olive Mill roads in Montecito will begin Monday night.

The northbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at San Ysidro Road and the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road will be closed Monday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road will remain open.

The contractor for the $200,000 project is Granite Construction of Goleta. The project is expected to be completed in December.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.