Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

11 Santa Barbara Channels-Produced Programs a Step Closer to WAVE Awards

The winning entries include community news, and CJ stories today?

By Hap Freund | September 29, 2008 | 2:23 a.m.

Eleven locally produced television programs have been named finalists in various categories for the annual WAVE Award competition for all public access stations in a six-state region, according to Hap Freund, executive director of The Santa Barbara Channels, the nonprofit that runs Channel 17 and Channel 21, announced today. The WAVE (Western Access Video Excellence) award competition acknowledges the best programs produced by professional staff and community volunteers in California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada and New Mexico.

The station brought home three awards last year and has won numerous national and regional awards since its 2003 nonprofit inception. Freund was especially happy that three member-producer programs were in the final running for recognition. Golf Santa Barbara’s half-hour program on the Unity Golf Classic, produced by Dee Hamby, was a finalist in the community producer/sports category. A studio program about medical marijuana, produced by Oscar Gutierrez of View at Your Own Risk, was under consideration for an award in the talk show/issues category. And Cynthia Daddona’s video about the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival was in the running for an award for community news.

In addition, eight programs produced by Santa Barbara Channels staff were finalists: The Reagan Flyout (interviews with sailors on the USS Ronald Reagan, shot on board ship and produced in cooperation with the Santa Barbara Navy League; the 36th Annual Fiddlers Conference; a documentary on I Madonnari; New News (a local forum on .. New news); SB Newswire, which was a collaboration of staff members and interns from Westmont and SBCC, shot with a virtual set, are all finalists in different categories. In addition, the station’s long-running and well recognized series, The Creative Community, hosted by David Starkey, was a finalist in three categories for three different interviews — one with author Sue Grafton, another with author to Jane Heller, and a third with Alan Wallace about Buddhism.

Freund remarked that “while it is gratifying that our community producers and staff productions are being recognized for excellence, what’s most exciting is to realize how diverse our local content is, how much we interact with our community, and how much the community interacts with us.”

Hap Freund is executive director of The Santa Barbara Channels.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 