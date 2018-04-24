Deborah Schwartz Top Fundraiser So Far Among Candidates for Santa Barbara City Council

Only six of the 10 hopefuls have filed documents ahead of Nov. 8's mail-only election

Deborah Schwartz leads the pack of Santa Barbara City Council candidates in fundraising so far with $61,638.62, according to pre-election campaign finance documents released Thursday.

Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 11 for the Nov. 8 mail-only election, and only six of 10 candidates have filed fundraising documents through the city’s election Web site.

Schwartz and other Democratic candidates are supported by several local labor unions, and Schwartz’s list of contributors includes $5,731.25 from the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and $7,500 from SEIU Local 620 Central Coast Voters for Better Government. She also received $3,000 from Assemblywoman Fiona Ma, D-San Francisco.

Cathy Murillo, a fellow Democrat, has raised $57,270.72 this year, which includes the same $7,500 from SEIU Local 620 and $2,000 from frequent campaign contributor Peter Sterling.

Incumbent Dale Francisco hasn’t filed fundraising documents yet this year, nor has Sebastian Aldana, Cruzito Cruz or Jerry Matteo.

Incumbent Michael Self has $42,091 in her coffers, including more than $6,000 in loans to herself and a $2,000 contribution from businessman and SBCC trustee Morris Jurkowitz.

Iya Falcone, a former two-term councilwoman, raised $47,019.18 this year, including the same checks as Schwartz from the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association Political Action Committee and SEIU Local 620. She also received $3,600 from George Gaynes and $2,000 from Judith Hopkinson, a trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation.

Rookie incumbent Randy Rowse, who took office in January after being appointed, has raised $35,262, which comes from many individuals in the local business community, including Green Hills Software’s Tim Reid with a $3,000 contribution and Harbor View Inn owner Tony Romasanta with $2,000.

Sharon Byrne brought in $11,355 so far this year, including $5,731.25 from the Police Officers Association.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.