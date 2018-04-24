Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deborah Schwartz Top Fundraiser So Far Among Candidates for Santa Barbara City Council

Only six of the 10 hopefuls have filed documents ahead of Nov. 8's mail-only election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 30, 2011 | 1:15 a.m.

Deborah Schwartz leads the pack of Santa Barbara City Council candidates in fundraising so far with $61,638.62, according to pre-election campaign finance documents released Thursday.

Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 11 for the Nov. 8 mail-only election, and only six of 10 candidates have filed fundraising documents through the city’s election Web site.

Schwartz and other Democratic candidates are supported by several local labor unions, and Schwartz’s list of contributors includes $5,731.25 from the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and $7,500 from SEIU Local 620 Central Coast Voters for Better Government. She also received $3,000 from Assemblywoman Fiona Ma, D-San Francisco.

Cathy Murillo, a fellow Democrat, has raised $57,270.72 this year, which includes the same $7,500 from SEIU Local 620 and $2,000 from frequent campaign contributor Peter Sterling.

Incumbent Dale Francisco hasn’t filed fundraising documents yet this year, nor has Sebastian Aldana, Cruzito Cruz or Jerry Matteo.

Incumbent Michael Self has $42,091 in her coffers, including more than $6,000 in loans to herself and a $2,000 contribution from businessman and SBCC trustee Morris Jurkowitz.

Iya Falcone, a former two-term councilwoman, raised $47,019.18 this year, including the same checks as Schwartz from the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association Political Action Committee and SEIU Local 620. She also received $3,600 from George Gaynes and $2,000 from Judith Hopkinson, a trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation.

Rookie incumbent Randy Rowse, who took office in January after being appointed, has raised $35,262,  which comes from many individuals in the local business community, including Green Hills Software’s Tim Reid with a $3,000 contribution and Harbor View Inn owner Tony Romasanta with $2,000.

Sharon Byrne brought in $11,355 so far this year, including $5,731.25 from the Police Officers Association.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 