Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Awarded $1.2 Million Federal Grant for Counseling Programs

The funding will be used to expand services in five high-need elementary schools

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | September 29, 2011 | 10:13 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Thursday that the Santa Barbara Unified School District has been awarded a three-year, nearly $1.2 million grant from the Education Department’s Elementary and Secondary School Counseling Demonstration Program.

The federal funding will allow the school district to expand counseling programs in five high-need elementary schools to assist students with emotional and behavioral problems, reduce disciplinary referrals and allow students to focus on learning.

“We know that some of our students face extraordinary personal circumstances that can have tremendous impact on their performance and concentration in the classroom,” Capps said. “That is why we must make sure students have access to the vital services of our school counselors and social workers. Getting these important services to our students will help all of them succeed.”

“School counselors benefit both students and teachers by helping to create a safe school environment, improve teacher effectiveness, increase academic achievement and promote student well-being,” said Education Secretary Arne Duncan. “We believe that school-based counseling programs offer great promise for improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of students with mental-health issues.”

Grantees also will use funds to help increase the number of available and qualified counselors based on a school’s student population. Research shows that having adequate counseling services can help reduce the number of disciplinary referrals in schools, improve student attendance and academic performance and enhance development of social skills.

Funds also may be used to support parental involvement, counselor and teacher professional development, and collaboration with community-based organizations that provide mental health and other services to students.

Click here for more information about the program.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 