Saturday’s ArchitecTours to Feature Six Santa Barbara Projects

ArchitecTours 2011, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will feature six projects designed by AIA Santa Barbara architects.

The day will include behind-the-scenes tours of homes with some of the latest sustainable features and ideas for compact living. Other projects include important cultural and commercial Santa Barbara buildings as well as a new contemporary hotel on State Street.

The architects and their construction teams will be on site to discuss the process, describing their design and construction innovations.

Lunch will be included in the day’s events, as well as an after party at the Wine Cask, both generously sponsored by Allen Associates. This event is organized by AIA Santa Barbara in honor of its 82nd anniversary and in celebration of excellent local design.

The Carrillo Recreation Center lies in the heart of the city’s historic El Pueblo Viejo district and has served as an important community center for the region’s citizens since 1914.

The original architect, J. Corbley Pool, designed the building in the Craftsman and Prairie styles; the back patio and loggia were both originally designed by renowned architect Julia Morgan. KBZ Architects’ newly renovated facility includes meeting spaces, offices, dance studios and a spring-loaded maple dance floor, which some claim to be one of the best dance floors in Southern California. The renovation preserved the unique historical character of the building while retrofitting the structure from the foundation to the roof.

Hahn Hall is the Music Academy of the West’s newly refurbished, principal on-campus recital hall. The renovation by PMSM Architects features improved acoustics and infrastructure for the exquisite 350-seat space.

The Music Academy was founded in 1947 on the property originally purchased in 1915 by Mr. and Mrs. John Percival Jefferson. Designed by architect Reginald Johnson and landscape architect Paul Thiene, the property took on its distinctive Mediterranean elegance. Extensive work with a historian ensured the new additions and restoration were congruent with the historic character of the building and estate.

The Carrillo Street residence was designed by James Gauer and Bildsten + Sherwin Design Studio for a couple who had just moved from New York City, where the attractions to urban life were strong. Satisfied with their small, elegant one-bedroom penthouse apartment in New York, they didn’t require much more space than that in Santa Barbara, found a narrow lot in the heart of town and resolved to build. Reversing the traditional scheme, the garage was placed at the front of the lot, the house at the back, creating a courtyard garden between. The loggia connects to the garden — an outdoor room with parterres, gravel walks, olive trees, a fountain and a vine-covered pergola.

Victoria Garden Mews is a downtown Santa Barbara condominium project that represents a new paradigm of urban living: an intentional community built by friends who abandon their suburban homes in favor of a denser, more sustainable lifestyle. Three couples found the property and designed and built custom homes that share a common open space for a community-based lifestyle. They plan to help one another as they “age in place.”

The front house is a renovated 100-year-old Victorian, while the new building behind is Spanish Colonial style, all designed by Thompson Naylor Architects. Because of the buildings and grounds being designed as resource-efficient as possible with green building features, they have achieved LEED Platinum for Homes status.

Two entrepreneurial brothers bought a dated 35-year-old grocery store that has now become La Cumbre Plaza commercial, designed by JM Holliday Associates. One corner of the building is occupied by Hamburger Habit, while the two-story central portion has been converted to offices.

The structure of the existing building was solid, but the exterior skin needed upgrading. A significant portion of the original building material was recycled; the new energy efficient skin utilizes natural materials and colors. As the client desired a contemporary design despite traditional city mandates, the architects and contractor worked to achieve “just the right mix of old and new.”

Located one block from Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Boulevard, the State House Hotel is adjacent to Entrada de Santa Barbara, a 123-room luxury hotel and timeshare complex in the heart of Santa Barbara’s beachfront district. From the exterior, the hotel looks much as it has for years — a classic 1900s masonry hotel façade; the hotel references the past while looking towards the future.

To create a bright spot just off Lower State Street, AB Design Studio revised finishes, exposing brick from beneath layers of paint and modifying storefronts. New signage and lighting attract passersby and give the hotel a distinctive look.

Come learn more about these landmark Santa Barbara buildings, their history and the people who created them this Saturday at your own pace. Lunch and the after party at the Wine Cask are all included. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

— Ellen Bildsten is president of AIA Santa Barbara.