Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City of Santa Barbara Accused of Illegal Taxation Over Utility Surcharge

Letter sent on behalf of the owner of Hotel Santa Barbara demands that the city stop collecting the fees and refund ratepayers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 29, 2011 | 11:56 p.m.

A Manhattan Beach firm has accused the City of Santa Barbara of illegal taxation in a letter that most likely will lead to a lawsuit.

The city’s franchise agreement with Southern California Edison was approved in 2004 by the City Council and increased the utility’s compensation to the city by 1 percent, which it would fund by implementing a 1 percent rate surcharge onto customer bills, according to documents.

The letter was sent on behalf of Rolland Jacks and Rove Enterprises Inc., which owns Hotel Santa Barbara. The surcharge is a utility user tax that requires approval by voters under Proposition 218, the attorneys argue. They demand that the city stop collecting the fees and distribute refunds to ratepayers, which they estimate to be less than $10,000 for their clients but millions of dollars for all taxpayers.

Former 35th District Assemblyman Pedro Nava is listed as counsel on the letter in addition to the named partners.

The Huskinson, Brown & Heidenreich law firm has a lot of experience in taxpayer class-action suits and previously sued the City of Ventura over a fee charged for 9-1-1 communications.

The Ventura City Council approved a seemingly identical arrangement with Southern California Edison in 2009, in which the 1 percent increase in the city’s compensation was passed on to ratepayers, according to the Ventura County Star.

Attorney Paul Heidenreich said the city has 30 days to respond, and if the issue isn’t resolved, his firm will file a lawsuit. His firm hasn’t filed a claim against Ventura or many other cities with similar surcharges.

“Actually, I wish I had time to get to all of them at the same time,” he said.

He said his firm didn’t get involved until now — six years after implementation of the surcharge — because it doesn’t pursue such claims without a client and was just recently contacted by one.

Santa Barbara city attorney Stephen Wiley didn’t respond to Noozhawk’s requests for comment. The city received the letter last week and has not yet responded.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 