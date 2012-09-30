High-Pressure System to Bring the Heat through Tuesday

Sunday's coastal temperatures forecast in the 90s, 105 in the backcountry — with Monday expected to be even hotter

Increasingly hot and dry offshore winds will elevate the risk of wildfire danger in Santa Barbara County beginning Sunday, but the conditions are not expected to rise to the level of a red-flag warning.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that an upper-level high-pressure system will build over California from Sunday through Tuesday. Light offshore breezes are expected to push temperatures into the 80s and lower 90s along the South Coast and as high as 105 in the Santa Ynez Valley and the backcountry.

Weather officials said the hottest and driest day will be Monday, which will see coastal temperatures in the 90s and inland temperatures in the 100s. By Tuesday, the winds are forecast to reverse to an onshore direction, cooling things down to the mid-80s. Daytime temperatures in the mid-70s are expected the rest of the week.

Although a red-flag warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday in Ventura County, where wind gusts as high as 30 mph are forecast, no such designation has been made for Santa Barbara County. Still, authorities warned that humidity in the single digits, very dry vegetation and breezy conditions are a dangerous combination and have put the region at an increased risk of wildfire.

The weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

Meanwhile, dangerous rip currents are expected near shore Sunday as a south swell continues to move across coastal waters. Click here for Santa Barbara Surfer’s surf report.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

