Local News

Parolee Surrenders After Hours-Long Stand-Off

Sheriff's deputies took Jose Villarreal into custody at Orcutt apartment

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 30, 2012 | 3:24 a.m.

ose Villarreal
Jose Villarreal

An Orcutt neighborhood returned to normal Saturday, the day after an hours-long stand-off between Santa Barbara County sheriff‘s deputies and a wanted parolee.

The incident began about 7:30 p.m Friday, when a woman reported that she had been involved in a domestic disturbance with her husband, who she said was under the influence of drugs, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

Deputies who responded to the scene, an apartment in the 200 block of North Pacific Street, determined that the husband was a wanted parolee. Reports indicated he was armed and hiding in a nearby apartment with another woman.

When they tried to make entrance to that apartment, they were denied entry, Williams said, and Rubi Acevedo, 36, was taken into custody on suspicion of obstructing deputies.

Deputies made entry into the apartment, and discovered that the suspect, Jose Villarreal, 27, was barricading himself in an upstairs bedroom, Williams said.

Villarreal refused to surrender, Williams said, setting up a stalemate that lasted until about 11:15 p.m., when Villarreal finally agreed to exit the apartment and was arrested.

Villarreal was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail in Santa Barbara and booked on a no-bail parole warrant, and charges of possession of methamphetamine, being under the influence of methamphetamine, and obstructing an officer, Williams said.

Rubi Acevedo
Rubi Acevedo

During the incident, about 10 nearby apartments were evacuated, according to Lt. Erik Raney.

No injuries were reported during the incident, Raney said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

