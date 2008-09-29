Marymount Honors Distinguished Alumni Carlos Barron, Colleen Graffy

As part of Marymount of Santa Barbara‘s 70th Anniversary, the independent K-8 school honored two alumni, Carlos Barron (Class of 1981) and Colleen Graffy (Class of ‘71). Barron and Graffy have made large impacts as world citizens, making them the ideal models for current Marymount students who strive for a global education.
Graffy followed her triumphant departure from Marymount with a triumphal arrival at Bishop Diego High, establishing herself as a serious and successful student and concluding her time there as the elected student body president. Armed with a Bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine and a Master’s from Boston University, Graffy pressed on to conquer Europe. She completed her law degree in London and, after attending the Inns of Court School of Law was called to the Bar of England and Wales and served as barrister of the Middle Temple. She completed her LLM with merit through King’s College, University of London.
Rageshwar Kaur Wilcox is admissions director at Marymount of Santa Barbara.