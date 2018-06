Marymount Honors Distinguished Alumni Carlos Barron, Colleen Graffy

As part of Marymount of Santa Barbara‘s 70th Anniversary, the independent K-8 school honored two alumni, Carlos Barron (Class of 1981) and Colleen Graffy (Class of ‘71). Barron and Graffy have made large impacts as world citizens, making them the ideal models for current Marymount students who strive for a global education.

Barron is currently assistant special agent in charge of the massive FBI office in Houston. After Marymount, he graduated from San Marcos High and then charged on to UCSB for an undergraduate degree and UC Davis for his Master’s. Barron joined the FBI immediately upon his 1991 graduation from Davis. He has served in Tucson, San Juan and Washington, D.C., as well as overseas in Argentina, Brazil and Spain, and across the border in Mexico. While not long ago he was a foot soldier in the war on drugs, Barron now heads up an FBI intelligence team that gathers evidence on suspected terrorists.

Graffy followed her triumphant departure from Marymount with a triumphal arrival at Bishop Diego High, establishing herself as a serious and successful student and concluding her time there as the elected student body president. Armed with a Bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine and a Master’s from Boston University, Graffy pressed on to conquer Europe. She completed her law degree in London and, after attending the Inns of Court School of Law was called to the Bar of England and Wales and served as barrister of the Middle Temple. She completed her LLM with merit through King’s College, University of London.

Rageshwar Kaur Wilcox is admissions director at Marymount of Santa Barbara.