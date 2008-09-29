Montecito School Board Candidates to Appear at Forum

The League of Women Voters and Montecito Union's PTA will host the Oct. 16 forum.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara Education Fund and the Montecito Union School Parent Teacher Association will co-sponsor a school trustees candidates forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 in the school auditorium.

The Montecito Union School board has two seats up for election Nov. 4 so the event will provide an opportunity to learn about the positions and policy views of the three candidates: Robert Kupiec, Brett Matthews and Mary Morouse.

Click here for a vote-by-mail application for the Nov. 4 election or call the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office at 805.568.2200 for more information. The last day to register to vote for this general election is Oct. 20.

Jamie Ruffing is head of the candidates forum planning team for the Montecito Union School Parent Teacher Association.