Basketball: Goleta Lady Bulls Take Third Place in Tournament

In a battle for the ages, the Goleta Lady Bulls defeated the Oxnard Lady Jaguars 23-22 to take third place in the prestigious Swoosh Fall Hoop Classic, sixth-grade girls division, held over the weekend at the UCSB Thunderdome.



Led offensively by guards Devan Staggs and Brandy Jimenez, the Lady Bulls raced out to an early lead.

“Our half-court trapping defense was terrific,” Lady Bulls head coach Norman Lowe said. “This led to Devan and Brandy getting a lot of open shots.”

The Lady Bulls held a two-point leading going into the half, but the Lady Jags proved they were just as tough as they fought back to tie the game and eventually take the lead 14-12. The lead would then seesaw back and forth with no team having more than a two-point lead.

Jordyn Lilly and Hallie “The Beast” Magee were key players during this stretch, dominating on defense, blocking shots, rebounding and creating a lot of turnovers. With just less than two minutes left in the game, Lady Bulls reserve point guard Cassandra Sanchez made two steals, one leading to the go-ahead bucket to put the Lady Bulls up 23-22. With 12 seconds left in the game, the Lady Jags had numerous shots at their basket to win, but the defense of the Lady Bulls proved to be too much and they held on for the victory.



Lowe said players Sanchez, Maisie Schulman, Gwennie McInnes and Nicole Rea played prominent parts in the win.

“If we can get this type of effort from them every game, we will continue to be a very tough team to beat,” he said. “The team knows we can’t win if they don’t play well, and they brought it this game.”

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.