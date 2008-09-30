Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Granada to Hold Open-Call Auditions for ‘A Christmas Carol’

By Vince Coronado | September 30, 2008 | 4:19 p.m.

Open-call auditions for adult actors’ roles in The Granada Theatre’s first house production of Charles DickensA Christmas Carol will be held on stage at the theater from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday for nonequity actors, and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equity professional actors.

Interested actors should be prepared to recite one memorized monologue and to sing a brief song a cappella. Acting adjustments may be given. Equity actors should bring their AEA membership card. Equity and nonequity roles will be cast from this open call.

Only the first 75 will be seen. Enter behind the theater at the rear stage door just off The Granada garage. Signs will be posted. Absolutely no phone calls. Click here for details.

The professional production, directed by Granada Executive Director Peter Frisch, is the first performance self-produced by the theater. “We are delighted to be able to cast from the community, and to continue to put local actors and performers on stage at this beautiful new performing arts venue,” Frisch said. “This is going to be a dynamic production featuring a superb company of professional actors with designers whose credits include South Coast Rep, the Taper, ACT San Francisco, film and television. I view this as a tremendous opportunity for promising and dedicated area actors to participate in a high-quality performing arts experience this holiday.”

Rehearsals will begin Dec. 2, and productions of A Christmas Carol run from Dec. 20-28, featuring evening and matinee performances. Rehearsal and performance schedule conflicts cannot be accommodated.

Vince Coronado is marketing director for The Granada Theatre.

 

