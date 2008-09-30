Have a Ball at Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Annual Benefit

Dust off your dancing shoes and learn new moves or sit and watch professionals at the Dancers Ball.

Ballroom dance is all the rage again, and Santa Barbara Dance Alliance knows it. Grab your dancing shoes and your partner for a night of hip swingin’ salsa, jazzy swing and sultry Argentine Tango. Or, sit back and relax with a glass of champagne while the exhibition ballroom dancers spin around the dance floor.

An annual sellout, this year’s Dancers Ball will be at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Montecito Country Club with Master of Ceremonies John Palminteri, also a Santa Barbara newscaster.

Featuring a dance floor with lots of room to strut your stuff, the Montecito Country Club is the perfect setting for an evening of dance to the music of DJ Mike Loeza. Learn new moves from dance teacher Derrick Curtis. Locally based competition dancers including couple Alexandra Shadle and Brian Wesley will perform and then join guests on the dance floor and share a few steps.

Drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction also are part of the fun.

Tickets are $65. VIP guests who support Dancers Ball at the $400 Patron level will enjoy a table for four in prime location, a bottle of champagne and a swag bag. The VIP patron party starts at 7 p.m. with champagne and a private group dance lesson with Derrick Curtis. To purchase tickets, click here or call the SBDA at 805.966.6950.

Proceeds from the Dancers Ball will support Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s scholarship program for local young artists in need of financial support. In the past five years, SBDA has awarded 85 scholarships of $500 to $750 to deserving youths in Santa Barbara County for use toward dance studies.

The Santa Barbara Dance Alliance is a service organization focused on promoting dance and dance education in Santa Barbara County. In addition to Dancers Ball and the scholarship program, SBDA presents year-round performances, community events including the DaM Festival (Multicultural Dance and Music), NEW WORKS: Santa Barbara Choreographers at Center Stage in January, BASSH: Ballroom, Argentine Tango, Swing, Salsa & Hip Hop at the Lobero in March, and master classes with distinguished guest artists in collaboration with UCSB Arts & Lectures..

Julie McLeod represents the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance.