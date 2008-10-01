Paper, Plastic — Neither? A City Ban on Grocery Bags Back on the Table

The goal would be for every Santa Barbara resident to use reusable bags made of eco-friendly materials.

Ask Santa Barbara city leaders if they prefer paper or plastic, and the answer you’ll get is an unqualified neither.

City officials say both forms of so-called “single-use” bags from grocery stores and other places are harmful to the environment. As a result, city leaders say they would like to see both paper and plastic bags go the way of the restaurant smoking section.

On Tuesday, the City Council renewed its discussion over how to successfully enact a ban — or some sort of regulatory reduction plan — on the bags. The aim, city staff members said, is to do it in such a way that doesn’t invite a lawsuit, or violate state law.

For instance, the city of Oakland was rewarded for its 2007 decision to ban nonbiodegradable plastic bags with a lawsuit from the plastics industry. The industry charges that the California Environmental Quality Act requires a study be conducted to determine the decision’s environmental effects. The plastics industry claims the impact would be negative because the law would force people to use more paper bags, which require more energy to produce. A verdict is pending.

Also, state legislation prohibits local governments from imposing fees on plastic bags. Meanwhile, it’s possible that imposing a fee on paper bags would require a two-thirds vote of the citizens, said Stephen MacIntosh, the city’s environmental services supervisor.

The council first took up the matter of a potential ban on plastic grocery bags about a year and a half ago, but decided to shelve the discussion until it had a better handle on implementing a citywide organics collection and composting program.

Now, city officials believe that those programs are moving along adequately, and so are setting their sights back on the issue of the bags.

On Tuesday, MacIntosh informed the council that paper bags are just as bad — if not worse — than plastic bags because they not only require more energy to produce, but also release more toxins into the air while being produced.

Plus, he said, paper bags are made from trees. “Trees are being cut down at a rapid rate in the rain forest and throughout the globe to create paper,” he said.

A city plan, he said, should include an outreach component for getting feedback from affected businesses, and an educational component for instilling good habits in schoolchildren. The ultimate goal, MacIntosh said, is to persuade every resident to use reusable bags made of environmentally friendly materials such as organic cotton or recycled soda bottles.

Councilman Grant House said he is in favor of the idea of using reducing use of the bags through city regulation, but doesn’t want to wield too big a stick, for the sake of small businesses.

“What’s the light touch? That’s what I’m going to be looking for,” he said.

Councilman Das Williams said he would like to pass an ordinance by as soon as February. But he said he agrees with the staff recommendation that the law’s starting date should be delayed until 12 to 18 months after the council’s approval, in part to give grocers a fair chance to prepare for the change.

Williams seconded the notion that education is important, noting that many people probably don’t realize the deleterious effects of paper bags.

At Trader Joe’s, he said, “people feel really good because they are nice liberal Santa Barbarans getting a paper bag. But they are impacting the environment even worse than if they’d gone to a standard grocery store and gotten a plastic bag.”

