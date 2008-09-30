Santa Barbara Employers Salute National Work and Family Month

Work-life balance is the theme throughout Santa Barbara County this month as private and public organizations observe National Work and Family Month.

October was designated National Work and Family Month to recognize that helping employees achieve work-life balance is a national priority. Local employers understand the importance of employer-sponsored work-life programs, such as child care and flex time as key ingredients in business bottom line by attracting, motivating and retaining top talent.

“People are the core of our business, and we take great pride in creating a culture where a work-life balance is encouraged,” said Kim Cowles, director of human resources and operations at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.In support of National Work and Family Month, Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce , said, “We need to make sure businesses in Santa Barbara County understand the better their employees can balance their work and home life, the more productive they will be. That’s why the work First 5 Santa Barbara County is doing is so vital to our county’s economic success.”

First 5 Santa Barbara County recognizes the important effect child care issues have on work-life balance and is working to enhance high-quality, affordable child care options throughout Santa Barbara by engaging the business community in various work-life effectiveness activities.

In doing so, First 5 Santa Barbara County is working to encourage local banks to offer loans and other products for developing child care facilities. First 5 Santa Barbara County also produces an annual Architect Summit to support the improvement of child care facilities. In addition, First 5 Santa Barbara County recently launched an employee child care survey aimed at downtown Santa Barbara employers who are interested in the effect child care issues have on work-life balance.



Employers who participated in the Employee Child Care Survey include Santa Barbara County, First 5 Santa Barbara County, Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Antioch University, Armstrong Associates Inc., Bartlett Pringle and Wolf, Brown & Brown Inc., Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber and Shreck, Commission Junction, Fielding Graduate University, Franciscan Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Virginia, Hollister & Brace, Hotel Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre, Metropolitan Paseo Nuevo, Mission Linen Supply, MTD, National Center for Ecological Analysis & Synthesis, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara School Districts, Sonos and Zona Seca.

The Employee Child Care Survey will identify how child care issues affect employee productivity, absenteeism and recruitment. When completed, the results of the survey will be released countywide.



Employers who want to find out how to help their employees achieve a better work-life balance can contact Holly Goldberg of First 5 Santa Barbara County at 805.884.8062 or [email protected]

Juliza Perez represents First 5 Santa Barbara County.