Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Employers Salute National Work and Family Month

First 5 Santa Barbara County and other organizations are helping employees achieve work-life balance.

By Juliza Perez | September 30, 2008 | 6:39 p.m.

Work-life balance is the theme throughout Santa Barbara County this month as private and public organizations observe National Work and Family Month.

October was designated National Work and Family Month to recognize that helping employees achieve work-life balance is a national priority. Local employers understand the importance of employer-sponsored work-life programs, such as child care and flex time as key ingredients in business bottom line by attracting, motivating and retaining top talent.

“People are the core of our business, and we take great pride in creating a culture where a work-life balance is encouraged,” said Kim Cowles, director of human resources and operations at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.

In support of National Work and Family Month, Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, said, “We need to make sure businesses in Santa Barbara County understand the better their employees can balance their work and home life, the more productive they will be. That’s why the work First 5 Santa Barbara County is doing is so vital to our county’s economic success.”

First 5 Santa Barbara County recognizes the important effect child care issues have on work-life balance and is working to enhance high-quality, affordable child care options throughout Santa Barbara by engaging the business community in various work-life effectiveness activities.

In doing so, First 5 Santa Barbara County is working to encourage local banks to offer loans and other products for developing child care facilities. First 5 Santa Barbara County also produces an annual Architect Summit to support the improvement of child care facilities. In addition, First 5 Santa Barbara County recently launched an employee child care survey aimed at downtown Santa Barbara employers who are interested in the effect child care issues have on work-life balance. 

Employers who participated in the Employee Child Care Survey include Santa Barbara County, First 5 Santa Barbara County, Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Antioch University, Armstrong Associates Inc., Bartlett Pringle and Wolf, Brown & Brown Inc., Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber and Shreck, Commission Junction, Fielding Graduate University, Franciscan Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Virginia, Hollister & Brace, Hotel Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre, Metropolitan Paseo Nuevo, Mission Linen Supply, MTD, National Center for Ecological Analysis & Synthesis, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara School Districts, Sonos and Zona Seca.

The Employee Child Care Survey will identify how child care issues affect employee productivity, absenteeism and recruitment. When completed, the results of the survey will be released countywide. 

Employers who want to find out how to help their employees achieve a better work-life balance can contact Holly Goldberg of First 5 Santa Barbara County at 805.884.8062 or [email protected]

Juliza Perez represents First 5 Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 