Santa Ynez Valley Offers ‘Fall Into Savings’ Certificates

The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association has announced a new 10 percent savings offer valid Sunday through Thursday now through Dec. 18.

The Santa Ynez Valley “fall into savings” certificate rewards visitors with 10 percent discounts from a variety of hotels, inns, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, shops and even horseback riding.

“We’re not waiting for things to improve. We’re offering some easy-to-enjoy savings right now here in wine country,” said SYVVA President Douglas Ziegler, owner of the Santa Ynez Inn.

To obtain the savings certificate, click here, then click on the icon to view and print out the certificate.

“Visitors can print out as many savings certificates as they like; then use them as many times as they want,” SYVVA Executive Director Mary Harris said.

The following SYVVA members are offering the discount: Ballard Inn, Best Western King Frederik Inn, Best Western Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn, First Street Leather, Foley Estates Vineyard & Wine Tasting Room, Hadsten House Inn & Haven Day Spa, Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, Performance Fitness, Red Viking Restaurant, Rancho Oso Guest Ranch & Stables, Sanford Winery, Santa Ynez Inn, Santa Ynez Valley Marriott & Starting Gate Restaurant, Solvang Antique Center and Solvang Inn & Cottages.

Laura Kath is a public relations representative.