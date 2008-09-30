Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Blank No. 4 Moorpark 3-0 in WSC Opener

Laura Spivack got the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team going with a goal in the third minute and the Vaqueros added two more goals on Tuesday to blank defending WSC North champion Moorpark 3-0 in their WSC women’s soccer opener.

Kila MacNaughton booted the ball into the top right corner in the final minute of the first half, and Chelsea Nielson tallied the third goal on a free kick from 30 yards in the 77th minute.

SBCC, ranked ninth in the state, snapped the six-game winning streak of No. 4 Moorpark and remained unbeaten (6-0-4, 1-0-0). The Raiders fell to 8-2-1, 1-1-0.

“We’re delighted to go there and beat the reigning conference champions,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “We felt it was a comfortable win, even though we didn’t play our best.”

It was the fourth straight shutout and seventh on the year for goalie Meigan Maiwald and the Vaquero defense.

“Moorpark never really challenged us around our box,” Sisterson said. “Meigan made three easy saves.”

SBCC returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home game against West Los Angeles.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.