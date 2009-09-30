Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Alice Patino Announces Candidacy for 5th District Supervisor

Patino, a member of the Santa Maria council, says she will focus on jobs, housing and family development

By Alice Patino | September 30, 2009 | 8:36 p.m.

Alice Patino, a longtime 5th District resident and member of the Santa Maria City Council, has announced her intention to run for the 5th District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

“The focus of my campaign will be jobs, housing and family development,” Patino said. “Right now, unemployment in the state stands at 12.2 percent, with areas in the 5th District suffering even more severely. Although $44 million of stimulus package money is due to come to the Santa Maria Valley through 2011, the district will need a strong, experienced advocate to ensure that federal money is used in ways that create jobs for the residents of this district.”

In announcing her candidacy, Patino emphasized the importance of collaboration between city and county government.

“These two entities need to stand united in our approach to the Corps of Engineers and other service-providing agencies as they begin to specify these stimulus package projects,” she said. “They must know we are serious about protecting the jobs and our quality of life for the people we represent.”

— Alice Patino is a member of the Santa Maria City Council.

