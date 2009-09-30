Driver Dies in One-Car Crash on Highway 101 Near State Street

60-year-old Santa Barbara man hit a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene

A Santa Barbara man was killed Wednesday when the van he was driving veered off southbound Highway 101 and struck a tree just north of the State Street exit. The 5:30 p.m. single-vehicle accident slowed the evening commute in both directions.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Kenneth Raymond Wienke, 60, had been traveling 60 to 65 mph in the right lane when witnesses said the Ford van unexpectedly veered off the roadway and struck a large tree.

CHP officer James Richards said Cal Fire Strike Team 9430C/Fresno Kings Unit, which was traveling south, stopped moments after the collision to provide aid to the driver. CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department personnel also quickly responded. Extensive extrication was required for the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said county fire Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman.

Wienke, the vehicle’s only occupant, was wearing a seatbelt, Richards said.

The freeway’s right southbound lane was closed for approximately two hours to investigate the collision, he said. Traffic was slow, but moving steadily while responders worked.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .