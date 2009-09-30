Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:16 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

H1N1 Flu Hitting Hardest Among Adolescents, Young Adults

More than half of the 20 Santa Barbara County residents hospitalized with the virus are ages 11 to 31

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | September 30, 2009 | 7:06 p.m.

In Santa Barbara County as well as nationally, children and young adults have experienced the most severe cases of H1N1 flu. Hospitalization rates for young people are much higher than seniors. Santa Barbara County has had no deaths attributed to the virus.

More than half of the 20 Santa Barbara County residents who have been hospitalized for H1N1, or “swine” flu, to date are ages 11 to 31. Since Juen, 11 people in that age range have become sick enough with the H1N1 flu to be admitted to area hospitals.

Infants and children are the next most frequently hospitalized age group, with three infants and three 7- to 9-year-olds hospitalized for H1N1. All six people who have been placed in intensive care units have been younger than age 30. Only three local people older than 31, with ages 47, 58 and 72, have been hospitalized. The total number of local cases of H1N1 infection is not known, as only people who are hospitalized or die from it are tested for the virus.

A pattern of more frequent and more severe H1N1 infection among younger people is evident throughout the country. The majority of national H1N1 cases reported from April to July were among 5- to 24-year-olds, and the majority of deaths because of H1N1 were among 25- to 49-year-olds.

“This pattern is quite different from what we usually see with the seasonal flu, which disproportionately impacts older people,” Santa Barbara County health officer Dr. Peter Hasler said.

Various theories about why the H1N1 flu has been harder on younger people have been proposed. One possibility is that older adults might have greater immunity to H1N1, but only about one-third of older people have antibodies to H1N1, according to a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Another possibility is that the immune systems of younger people overreact to the virus, causing severe inflammation in the lungs and respiratory tract, which leads to a more severe disease.

For more information, call the H1N1 information hot line at 888.722.6358.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

