Investigation Continues Into Fatal Accident Involving Wrong-Way Driver

A Goleta man died after being hit by a truck on Highway 101 near the El Sueno exit

The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the fatal accident caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 last week.

A white Verizon Communications truck entered the freeway from the northbound Winchester Canyon Road offramp and drove southbound.

The truck caused damage to seven vehicles, and eventually crashed into a minivan south of the El Sueno Road offramp, killing the van’s driver — Jose Raul Reyes Vega of Goleta.

Because of the severity of the accident, the investigation is likely to take a few weeks, CHP public information officer Jim Richards said.

In addition to investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident, it falls to the CHP to consider facts and recommend charges to the District Attorney’s Office. The truck’s driver, Mark William Selander of Ventura, has not been arrested or charged at this time.

While medical information can’t be released, the investigation’s results will be released once it is complete, Richards said.

The accident and subsequent traffic backup along northbound Highway 101 and local streets occurred during morning rush-hour, which drew more attention to the incident.

“Some people did lose sight of the fact that a life was lost,” Richards said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .