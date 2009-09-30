Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Accident Involving Wrong-Way Driver

A Goleta man died after being hit by a truck on Highway 101 near the El Sueno exit

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 30, 2009 | 9:26 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the fatal accident caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 last week.

A white Verizon Communications truck entered the freeway from the northbound Winchester Canyon Road offramp and drove southbound.

The truck caused damage to seven vehicles, and eventually crashed into a minivan south of the El Sueno Road offramp, killing the van’s driver — Jose Raul Reyes Vega of Goleta.

Because of the severity of the accident, the investigation is likely to take a few weeks, CHP public information officer Jim Richards said.

In addition to investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident, it falls to the CHP to consider facts and recommend charges to the District Attorney’s Office. The truck’s driver, Mark William Selander of Ventura, has not been arrested or charged at this time.

While medical information can’t be released, the investigation’s results will be released once it is complete, Richards said.

The accident and subsequent traffic backup along northbound Highway 101 and local streets occurred during morning rush-hour, which drew more attention to the incident.

“Some people did lose sight of the fact that a life was lost,” Richards said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 