Red Cross Deploys Volunteers to Assist Tsunami Relief Efforts

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter is sending seven disaster volunteers to help with the Red Cross Tsunami Relief Effort in American Samoa.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the volunteers attended a briefing at Red Cross headquarters in Santa Barbara.
The volunteers being deployed are:
» Blanche Tobin of Santa Barbara
» Lani Gilbert of the Santa Ynez Valley
» Karyn Boenker of Santa Barbara
» Ken Warkentin of the Santa Ynez Valley
» David Ross of Santa Barbara
» Robin Houde of Santa Barbara
» Erick Sklar of Santa Barbara
— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.